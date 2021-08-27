Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Paychex worth $59,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Paychex by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,081,000 after purchasing an additional 279,441 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Paychex by 167.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 228,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,420,000 after purchasing an additional 143,127 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Paychex by 463.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 15.8% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Paychex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $113.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.68. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.