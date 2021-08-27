Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.37. 1,264,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.10 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.68.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

