PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Short Interest Up 309.8% in August

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a growth of 309.8% from the July 29th total of 36,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth $845,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth $3,630,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 166,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $267,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

