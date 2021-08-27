Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) rose 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.29. Approximately 30,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,102,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

BTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 477.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053,708 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,220 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 623.7% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,096,708 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 945,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 899,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

