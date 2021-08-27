Peanut (NUX) Trading Down 21.4% This Week

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. Peanut has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $366,572.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peanut has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,900,589 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

