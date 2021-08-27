Peercoin (PPC) Reaches Market Cap of $27.01 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $27.01 million and approximately $32,608.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Peercoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000095 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About Peercoin

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,095,829 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

