Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,167 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $18,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,194.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 764,084 shares of company stock valued at $89,633,343. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTON has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.81.

NASDAQ PTON traded down $9.75 on Friday, reaching $104.34. The stock had a trading volume of 31,717,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,645,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.