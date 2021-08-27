Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $114.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 184.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.54.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

