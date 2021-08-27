Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PTON. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.81.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON stock opened at $114.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 184.02 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,194.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 218.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 570,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.