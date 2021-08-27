Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $135.00. The stock had previously closed at $114.09, but opened at $103.49. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $105.23, with a volume of 296,862 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PTON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.81.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,234,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,084 shares of company stock valued at $89,633,343. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.73 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.54.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

