Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Upgraded at Bank of America

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $138.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.06.

Shares of PTON opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 184.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.54. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 570,298 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

