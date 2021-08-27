Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

NYSE:PBA opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.51. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.