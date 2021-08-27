Penobscot Wealth Management Invests $1 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after buying an additional 32,674 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

VCSH stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,522,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,887. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.67. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

