Penobscot Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

VWO traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $51.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,895,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,858,342. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

