Penobscot Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.0% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.47. 4,780,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,765,054. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

