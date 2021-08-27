Penobscot Wealth Management Takes $7.51 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 73,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 7.2% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 85.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 56,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 25,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.00. 3,059,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,716. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $107.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.96.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

