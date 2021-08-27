Penobscot Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 239,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 11.8% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,898,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,205 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,004.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 775,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $52.47. 5,045,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,468,255. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.