pEOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last week, pEOS has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $265.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00053498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00128200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.87 or 0.00153114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,185.63 or 0.98545528 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.12 or 0.00998258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.01 or 0.06618036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

