Pepemon Pepeballs Hits One Day Trading Volume of $147,185.00 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $147,185.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $117.59 or 0.00243465 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00053420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.75 or 0.00763477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00099908 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

