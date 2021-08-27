PEPS Coin Price Tops $0.0213 on Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $4,327.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 220.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00104420 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,105,297 coins and its circulating supply is 61,327,826 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.