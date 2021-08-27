Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $113.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Perficient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,642 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Perficient by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,328 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 34,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

