Perpetua Resources Corp. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Perpetua Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price (up from $11.25) on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.38. Perpetua Resources has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.05 million and a PE ratio of -5.38.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

