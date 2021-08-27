Perth Mint Gold Token 1-Day Volume Tops $360.00 (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can now be bought for about $1,805.81 or 0.03829710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $360.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00052665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $358.40 or 0.00760082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00099635 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Profile

PMGT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 932 coins. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Trading

