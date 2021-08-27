Peter J. Sills Sells 7,893 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 7,893 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $336,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SMP traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $43.56. 109,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,527. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.38.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,148,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 37.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 963,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,059,000 after buying an additional 262,059 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the first quarter valued at about $7,559,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 16.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,148,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after buying an additional 164,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 95.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 138,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

