Petrofac (LON:PFC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $105.95

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.95 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 101.99 ($1.33). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 104.20 ($1.36), with a volume of 958,446 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFC shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £360.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.68.

In other Petrofac news, insider Matthias Bichsel acquired 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £4,990.92 ($6,520.67).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

