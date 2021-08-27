P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Update

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the July 29th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded P&F Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

PFIN opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 million, a P/E ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 0.69. P&F Industries has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in P&F Industries by 45.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of P&F Industries during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of P&F Industries by 48.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

P&F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

