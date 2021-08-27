Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.7% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Advisory Corp MA purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in Pfizer by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 824,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,288,000 after buying an additional 162,217 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

NYSE:PFE opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.95.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

