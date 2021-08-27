Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lowered by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 109,085 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 61,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,699,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,158,611. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a market cap of $261.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.