Phala.Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $168.67 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00053134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.02 or 0.00755713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00100437 BTC.

About Phala.Network

PHA is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

