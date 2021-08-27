Phala Network (PHA) Price Tops $0.81 on Major Exchanges

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Phala Network has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001669 BTC on exchanges. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $219.54 million and approximately $31.71 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00053300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.00 or 0.00762910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00100058 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

PHA is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

