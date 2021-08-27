PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Update

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 366,000 shares, an increase of 323.6% from the July 29th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of PCLOF opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06. PharmaCielo has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.33.

PharmaCielo Company Profile

PharmaCielo Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the processing and supplying all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo’s principal and wholly owned subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS. The company was founded on July 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

