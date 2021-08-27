PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Update

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 366,000 shares, an increase of 323.6% from the July 29th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Shares of PCLOF opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06. PharmaCielo has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.33.
PharmaCielo Company Profile
