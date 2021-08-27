Phoenixcoin (PXC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.29 Million

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 78.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $123.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,863.73 or 0.99756816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00040683 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009576 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.39 or 0.00496849 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.13 or 0.00369162 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.96 or 0.00864846 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00067952 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,032,850 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

