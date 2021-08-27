PhoenixDAO (PHNX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $474,048.00

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $474,048.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0611 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00052804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.32 or 0.00752082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00100133 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

