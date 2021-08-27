Pi Financial Boosts RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Price Target to C$1.20

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price target lifted by analysts at Pi Financial from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on RediShred Capital from C$0.95 to C$1.05 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

CVE KUT traded up C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 969,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,183. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.72. RediShred Capital has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$63.12 million and a PE ratio of -26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RediShred Capital will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

