Pi Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Pi Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

SIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.55.

SIL stock opened at C$9.55 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of C$9.00 and a one year high of C$16.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

