Pillar (PLR) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Pillar has a market capitalization of $10.37 million and approximately $136,726.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pillar has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00053090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.41 or 0.00766267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00100080 BTC.

About Pillar

PLR is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

