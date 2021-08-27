Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Position Increased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,540,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703,096 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Pinduoduo worth $195,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

NASDAQ PDD traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $94.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,801,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,795,356. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of -127.55 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.95.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.07.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.