Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Trading 5.7% Higher

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) traded up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 372,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 306,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$157.58 million and a PE ratio of -8.46.

In other news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,072,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,939,362.50.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

