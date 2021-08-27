Ping Tak Wu Sells 30,000 Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) VP Ping Tak Wu sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $159,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ GSIT traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 67,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,656. GSI Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 65.68%.
GSI Technology Company Profile
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
