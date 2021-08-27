Ping Tak Wu Sells 30,000 Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) VP Ping Tak Wu sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $159,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ GSIT traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 67,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,656. GSI Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 65.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

