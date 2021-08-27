Pinkcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.38 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and $1,100.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.70 or 0.00490681 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003491 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.58 or 0.01104067 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000075 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 455,523,149 coins and its circulating supply is 430,262,713 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

