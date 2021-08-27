Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,655,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439,206 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Pinterest worth $130,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $57.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,325,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,429,905. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.75. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 272.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $455,414.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $844,740.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 967,470 shares of company stock valued at $68,648,482. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.02.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

