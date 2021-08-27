Piper Sandler Weighs in on Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

OMP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OMP stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $35.70.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 35.11%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 49.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 516.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 489,533 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 10,544.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 526,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

