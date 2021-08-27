Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Update

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the July 29th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS BPIRY opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88. Piraeus Financial has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Piraeus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

