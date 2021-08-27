Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.74 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $3.98 or 0.00008254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $741.23 million and $1.74 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.96 or 0.00310779 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00138131 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00174049 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002031 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 186,105,389 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.