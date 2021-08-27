PirateCash (PIRATE) Reaches Market Cap of $992,947.40

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $992,947.40 and approximately $1,242.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PirateCash has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 35,108,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

