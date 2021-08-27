PIXEL Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. PIXEL has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $9,407.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,367.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $624.44 or 0.01291032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.14 or 0.00329025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.12 or 0.00169775 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002976 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.