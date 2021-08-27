Pixelworks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 913 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 667% compared to the typical volume of 119 put options.
Shares of PXLW stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $285.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.08.
Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 65.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PXLW shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
Pixelworks Company Profile
Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.
