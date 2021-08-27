Pixelworks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 913 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 667% compared to the typical volume of 119 put options.

Shares of PXLW stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $285.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.08.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 65.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 1,483.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,578,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,438 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 727.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 907,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 797,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 254,432 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 388,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 198,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 894.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 197,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PXLW shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

