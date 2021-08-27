Pizza Price Tops $0.0528 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 27th. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $169,502.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for about $0.0528 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001423 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00071964 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.82 or 0.01386072 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

