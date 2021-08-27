PKG Token (PKG) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, PKG Token has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PKG Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $236,114.36 and approximately $6.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PKG Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00122515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00153423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,522.13 or 1.00030742 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.08 or 0.01016839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.42 or 0.06578787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PKG Token Coin Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

Buying and Selling PKG Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PKG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.