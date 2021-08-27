Playcent (PCNT) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Playcent has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Playcent has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00052883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00053195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.99 or 0.00764264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00099717 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,583,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

